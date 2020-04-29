Community Connection: Richard Stokes

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Richard Stokes came to Juneau in 1971 to become a charter member of the Alaska Department of Environment Conservation. In retirement he has managed to get paid for enjoying himself as a seasonal naturalist guide for Gastineau Guiding Company. He has been published locally in Tidal Echoes, Cirque, Ice Floes, assorted inserts of Capital City Weekly and for Poetry Omnibus. He writes about nature which he loves and aging which he’s doing. He is a proud member of the Burn Thompson Writing Group.

