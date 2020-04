Scott Burton hosts on Friday, April 24, 2020.

For Foodie Friday chef Beau Schooler at In Bocca Al Lupo will talk social isolation cuisine, and about the prospect of opening back up for dine-in service.

We’ll check in with Gustavus Vice Mayor Brittney Cannamore about life in a small community during a pandemic.

And continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

