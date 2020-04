Cheryl Snyder hosts on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll speak with UAS Meritorious Service Award winner Todd Hunt. We’ll learn some home yoga moves. And City Manager Rorie Watt will continue our COVID-19-related check-ins.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.