Erin Anais Heist and Andrew Heist recorded Erin’s “Train to Cheyenne” on April 13, 2020 to contribute to KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert Series. Since our studios are closed due to COVID-19, they recorded in their living room during what would have been the first day of the 46th annual Alaska Folk Festival in Juneau.

The duet specializes in heart-wrenching country, bluegrass, cajun, and old time duets in the Alaska tradition.