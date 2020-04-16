Public Radio Music Day with Alaska Folk Fest guest artists Rosie and Richie

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Thursday is National Public Radio Music Day. On this music-filled edition of Juneau Afternoon, we’ll meet next year’s Folk Fest guest artists Rosie Newton and Richie Stearns, spin some of their tunes, and hear about duck soup. We’ll play some Folk Fest-inspired tunes, and continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.