Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital implements ‘no visitor’ policy

To limit the spread of the COVID-19, Bartlett Regional Hospital has a “no visitor” policy in effect as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

But the hospital is making some exceptions for partners to laboring mothers, legally-authorized representatives of protected or high-risk patients, and law enforcement. One parent or guardian may visit a minor, and one person may be present for an impending death. Exclusions may be granted by the house supervisor or administrator on call.

Visitors should bring their own cloth face covering or a mask to the hospital. While there, the visitor must stay in the patient’s room at all times, and there will be no swapping out of caregivers. The hospital notes that a visitor cannot be in the room of a dying patient with coronavirus.

Senior care homes in Juneau have also implemented strict guidelines to protect residents: Wildflower Court and Juneau’s Pioneer Home haven’t had visitors since last month.