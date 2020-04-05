Two more Juneau residents test positive for COVID-19

As of Sunday, two more Juneau residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That brings the total to 14 individuals. The City and Borough of Juneau sent out a press release stating the source of the virus in both cases is pending investigation. Officials with the State Division of Public Health are reaching out to people who may have come in contact with these cases.

According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, there are a total of 14 new confirmed Alaska cases and four new hospitalizations.

A 71-year-old Anchorage resident, with pre-existing health conditions, died as of Sunday. So far, six Alaska residents have died from complications resulting from COVID-19.

This story has been updated.