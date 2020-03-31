Community Connection: Henry Leasia

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

My name is Henry Leasia, but my friends in Haines call me Leasia Keys because I love to play the keyboard. I grew up in Portland, Oregon and moved to Haines two years ago to work as a reporter at KHNS. I’m stuck at home right now, which is a drag, but I’ve had a great time catching up with old friends on the phone. That inspired me to write this song. It’s called “Love in the Time of Corona.” If you enjoy it you can check out the video for it on YouTube! Thanks for listening.