News from Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, President Peterson of Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will fill us in on COVID-19-related operations. Life coach Christina Michelle will speak to us about mindfulness, and distress-tolerance skills to practice in these challenging times. And film buff Collette Costa will give us her curated list of movies we can watch at home.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.