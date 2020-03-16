KTOO

As COVID-19 scare looms, small businesses in Juneau brace for tough times

Amagla Distillery in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/KTOO)

Small businesses across the state are having to adapt to a rapidly changing environment, as people stay in more because of the COVID-19 virus.

In Juneau, the situation looks much different than it did a week ago, and some businesses are trying to prepare for more uncertainty to come.

At Amalga Distillery, groups of people came and went throughout the weekend. But by late afternoon on Sunday, there were only a few people sipping gin cocktails. One of the patrons joked they should buy a round for the house.

Maura Selenak co-owns the business with her husband, and they’re trying to adapt to this new reality.

“We opened the doors today, and the first three customers were here to grab cans and head out on their way,” Selenak said.

Selenak said she appreciates that. She even created an Instagram post with a recipe so customers could make the herbaceous cocktails at home.

Keeping her staff working during this challenging time is a huge priority, and she wants everyone to be safe.

Like a lot of bars and restaurants over the weekend, Amalga Distillery removed some chairs to allow patrons to spread out. As of Monday afternoon, only one patient in Alaska has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but test kits are still being determined.

Selenak said Amalga’s business model could change again in the weeks to come.

“So things that we’ve been preparing for are a tasting room closure, having a system of being able to come in by reservation only — just to really limit how many people are in here at one time,” Selenak said.

Across the country, doing business like this is starting to become the new norm, and measures to limit exposure to the virus in public spaces are happening in Alaska, too.

On Monday, Anchorage’s mayor issued an emergency order prohibiting dining out in restaurants and drinking at bars and breweries, which will remain in effect until around March 31.

Juneau’s city manager, Rorie Watt, said that’s not something the city is currently considering.

But one restaurant in Juneau is already taking the added precaution.

“I want everybody (to) enjoy the food and not get scared staying in my shop,” said Mae Wu, the owner of Lemon Tree Cafe. She decided to close her business for the next two weeks to see how things go with the number of people contracting the illness.

Mae Wu points to two of her favorite dishes at Lemon Tree Cafe in downtown Juneau on Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

Wu’s parents do the cooking at the Vietnamese/Chinese restaurant, and they’re in the age demographic the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said is at a high risk of getting very sick.

Wu said they don’t have health insurance.

“I think I’m a little bit ahead of worrying,” Wu said. “But I’m a mom. I’m a daughter. I’m a business owner. I want everybody around me surrounded by my love.”

Wu said she’s aware of the xenophobia and racism other Asian restaurants have experienced across the country related to COVID-19.

But Wu doesn’t think that’s why her sales dipped in Juneau.

Her decision to temporarily close was based on concerns for her parents. She said many small businesses, especially those who can’t afford to insure employees, might have to make similar considerations.

Wu hopes the leaders in charge make both health and hardship a priority.

“I hope (the) government have enough resources for medical treatments and also help to protect those small businesses,” Wu said.

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are currently working on a coronavirus relief package, and there are talks of another stimulus package which could include small business grants and loans and expanded unemployment insurance.

Wu said she’s reached out to her landlord at Lemon Tree to see what options will be available for postponing the rent.

 

