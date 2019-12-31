Body ID’d as missing Kake woman; troopers investigate homicide

A woman from the Southeast Alaska community of Kake who vanished a year ago has been found dead on the Kenai Peninsula.
Alaska State Troopers said Monday that Shirley Skeek’s disappearance and death are now being investigated as a homicide.
“Investigation into the circumstances of Skeek’s death are under investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation,” the agency said in a statement. “Anyone with information regarding Skeek, her disappearance, or her death are asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers.”
The 28-year-old woman was living in Anchorage. Her body was discovered on May 27 off Seward Highway, near the Hope Cut-off on the north end of the Kenai Peninsula.
But it wasn’t until December that the state medical examiner’s office linked the remains to Skeek using dental records. Police say her family has been notified.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s biggest stories of 2019The stories that made our list include the city resolving its tax fight with the cruise industry, extraordinary weather, efforts at moving the Legislature out of the capital city, and the ongoing budget squeeze.
-
Two Alaska skiers die in an avalanche in Haines PassA third Haines skier survived.
-
Is Baby Yoda indigenous? Character captures the hearts of Alaska Native artists“We see ourselves or we see the little tiny tot at powwows or protests or ceremony as Baby Yoda, you know, learning the way,” said Simon Moya-Smith.
-
Juneau student chosen for whirlwind week in nation’s capitalTwo Alaska students will spend a week visiting historic monuments, talking with U.S. Senators and maybe even meet the president and his cabinet.