2 dead, 2 injured in car accident in Juneau

November 21, 2019 Juneau, Public Safety

Two women are dead following a single-vehicle accident in Juneau.

The Juneau Empire reports two men are in critical condition following the accident, which police say was initially reported around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Ed Quinto, assistant chief of Capital City Fire/Rescue, says area residents who heard the accident went to the scene to help.

Katie Bausler, a spokesperson for Bartlett Regional Hospital, says the injured were being taken to Seattle for further care.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

