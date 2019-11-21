2 dead, 2 injured in car accident in Juneau

Two women are dead following a single-vehicle accident in Juneau.

The Juneau Empire reports two men are in critical condition following the accident, which police say was initially reported around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Ed Quinto, assistant chief of Capital City Fire/Rescue, says area residents who heard the accident went to the scene to help.

Katie Bausler, a spokesperson for Bartlett Regional Hospital, says the injured were being taken to Seattle for further care.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Car accident took out a pole between Cohen and Amalga Harbor. Road is closed temporarily. Crew will work to replace pole as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. — AEL&P (@AELPJUNEAU) November 21, 2019

Due to the seriousness of the car accident and the damage to the pole it is expected that repairs may take all day. This means folks from Cohen Drive north out the road will be without power until repairs are completed. — AEL&P (@AELPJUNEAU) November 21, 2019