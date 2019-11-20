New online art magazine features Juneau artists

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, we’ll meet the creative team behind Juneau’s new Raincheck Art Magazine. The Gold Town Nickelodeon’s Collette Costa and the director of a new documentary about George Attla will tell us more about the legendary dog musher. We’ll get a preview of Friday night’s Evening at Egan lecture titled “Ethnomathematics: Mathematics of People.” And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will sketch out the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
