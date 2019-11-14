Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes presents “Juneau Indian Village: Pilings, Pavement, and Politics”

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 15, 2019.
On Friday’s show, Ernestine Hayes will preview her lecture at the Walter Soboleff Building titled “Juneau Indian Village: Pilings, Pavement, and Politics.” We’ll meet 16-year-old graphic novelist Claire Scott and talk about her new book “A Most Peculiar Alarm Clock.” And we’ll hear about an upcoming communication workshop where participants rehearse challenging situations.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
