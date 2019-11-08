Remembering attorney, legislator, and political activist William Paul, Sr.

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, Dennis Demmert will preview his Wednesday talk at the Walter Soboleff Building about attorney, legislator, and political activist William Paul Sr.

Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling event themed “Begin Again.”

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2019/11/jpm11-12-19_02.mp3

The J.D.H.S. Yaada.at Kalé hockey team will highlight upcoming games.

And the high school swim and dive teams will highlight their annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.