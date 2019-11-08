Remembering attorney, legislator, and political activist William Paul, Sr.

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, Dennis Demmert will preview his Wednesday talk at the Walter Soboleff Building about attorney, legislator, and political activist William Paul Sr.
Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling event themed “Begin Again.”
The J.D.H.S. Yaada.at Kalé hockey team will highlight upcoming games.
And the high school swim and dive teams will highlight their annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
-
Anchorage Republicans advance 3 nominees for open Alaska House seatJamie Donley, Melvin Gillis and Forrest McDonald are vying for the seat vacated by Republican Josh Revak. He was confirmed to the Senate seat that was held by Republican Chris Birch, who died in August.
-
Palin says she learned of divorce plans from husband’s attorneyFormer Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said she and husband Todd Palin are going through counseling, and their marriage isn't "over, over."
-
Story, Hannan announce reelection bids for Alaska HouseJuneau Reps. Andi Story and Sara Hannan, both Democrats, won their seats a year ago and are part of the bipartisan House Majority Coalition.
-
Q&A: Rocker Johnny Solinger to auction off star-studded guitar for Alaska veteransHuna Totem Corp. brought a Las Vegas rock and roll show to Juneau last month, and Alaska left quite an impression on one of the performers.