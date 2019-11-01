The Glory Hall needs turkeys

Christina Love hosts on Monday, November 4, 2019.

On Monday’s show, we’ll hear from The Glory Hall, Juneau’s emergency shelter and soup kitchen, about how the community can support the organization during the holidays. The Juneau Police Department will come in for our monthly check in. And, as part of Diabetes Awareness Month, we’ll talk healthy choices and hear about a free prediabetes reversal class.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in tonight at 7:00 p.m. on 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.