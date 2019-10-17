Fall Foodie Fridays

On today’s show we’re rebroadcasting fall-themed Foodie Fridays. Mary Daaljíni Folletti and Ricky L’eiw Yéil Tagaban talk moose ribs and salmon,
Buzz Ritter teaches us about krauts and sausage,
Christy Ciambor shares staples of Italian-American comfort food: chicken with shrimp Parmesan,
and Yumi Arimitsu ties it all together with her recipe for highbush cranberry ketchup.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Protest interrupts governor’s speech at AFN conference in FairbanksA few dozen protesters rose from their seats at the Fairbanks auditorium, turned their backs on the governor and held up their fists to protest.
-
Trump to pick former Alaska oil industry attorney for federal judgeshipJoshua Kindred, a former oil industry attorney, is Trump's pick for new U.S. District Court judge for Alaska.
-
Mountain Village corporation wants vote on Donlin mineAzachorok’s president, Loren Peterson, says its resolution isn’t a stance on the mine, but it would give shareholders a chance to decide if they want it.
-
Dunleavy wants White House to consider fast-tracking Prince of Wales rare earth mineThe rock under Bokan Mountain is chock-full of raw materials used to make all kinds of high-tech products: flat panel TVs, electric vehicles, smartphones, missile guidance systems and more.