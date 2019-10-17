Fall Foodie Fridays

By October 17, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

On today’s show we’re rebroadcasting fall-themed Foodie Fridays. Mary Daaljíni Folletti and Ricky L’eiw Yéil Tagaban talk moose ribs and salmon,

Mary Daaljíni Folletti (left) and Roz Cruise. (Photo courtesy of Ricky L’eiw Yéil Tagaban)
Ricky L’eiw Yéil Tagaban. (Courtesy of Ricky L’eiw Yéil Tagaban)

Buzz Ritter teaches us about krauts and sausage,

Buzz Ritter and his pickled goodies. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)
Buzz’s red cabbage wine kraut. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

Christy Ciambor shares staples of Italian-American comfort food: chicken with shrimp Parmesan,

and Yumi Arimitsu ties it all together with her recipe for highbush cranberry ketchup.

Foodie Friday with Yumi Arimitsu. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)
Yumi Arimitsu’s highbush cranberry ketchup recipe. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)
Yumi Arimitsu’s dill pickles. (Photo courtesy of Yumi Arimitsu)
Yumi Arimitsu’s highbush cranberry ketchup. (Photo courtesy of Yumi Arimitsu)
