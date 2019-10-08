U.S. Mint unveils coin design featuring Alaska Native civil rights leader

The U.S. Mint unveiled its design Saturday for a 2020 $1 coin featuring an Alaska Native leader.

The sight of the new Native American $1 dollar coin was met with celebration at the Alaska Native Brothers and Alaska Native Sisters Convention in Anchorage.

The coin honors Elizabeth Peratrovich and Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945. The design features a three-quarter profile portrait of the civil rights advocate, as well as a formline representation of her Tlingit Raven moiety.

Peratrovich is credited with successfully advocating for the passing of the Alaska territory’s anti-discrimination law. The law guaranteed equal voting rights and equal access to commercial services and accommodations.

The reverse of the Sacagawea dollar coins is designed to honor Native American heritage. KTVA reports that Peratrovich is the first Alaska Native to be on U.S. currency.

On Monday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed House Bill 126 into law, establishing November as Alaska Native Heritage Month. The law takes effect next year.

