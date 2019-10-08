U.S. Mint unveils coin design featuring Alaska Native civil rights leader

The U.S. Mint unveiled its design Saturday for a 2020 $1 coin featuring an Alaska Native leader.
The sight of the new Native American $1 dollar coin was met with celebration at the Alaska Native Brothers and Alaska Native Sisters Convention in Anchorage.
The coin honors Elizabeth Peratrovich and Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945. The design features a three-quarter profile portrait of the civil rights advocate, as well as a formline representation of her Tlingit Raven moiety.
Peratrovich is credited with successfully advocating for the passing of the Alaska territory’s anti-discrimination law. The law guaranteed equal voting rights and equal access to commercial services and accommodations.
The reverse of the Sacagawea dollar coins is designed to honor Native American heritage. KTVA reports that Peratrovich is the first Alaska Native to be on U.S. currency.
On Monday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed House Bill 126 into law, establishing November as Alaska Native Heritage Month. The law takes effect next year.
Peratrovich dollar coin will either have her likeness or a symbolic Tlingit raven
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Cemetery caretaker calls on community to clean, protect Alaska Native gravesMany Alaska Native gravesites in Juneau are overgrown and all but forgotten. Tlingit storyteller and cemetery caretaker Bob Sam hopes to change that.
-
Climate change is causing yellow cedar decline. But not enough for an ESA listing.On Monday, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service published its decision not to protect yellow cedar under the Endangered Species Act.
-
Heavy rain extends Gold Creek Flume Trail closureJuneau's heavily-used Flume Trail was supposed to reopen on Monday. AEL&P says it will take about a month to repair.
-
Heavy rainfall in Juneau causes minor flooding and prompts evacuationsHeavy rainfall has caused swelling of rivers and streams, minor flooding of some streets, and even forced one Douglas Island resident from his home.