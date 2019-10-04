A final trip on the Mount Roberts Tramway for 2019

October 2nd was the last day to ride Juneau’s Mt. Roberts Tramway for 2019. The popular tourist attraction shuttles mostly cruise ship passengers up and down the mountainside all summer long. The last cable car ride down the mountain for the season turned out to be a celebration, complete with drumming and singing by tram operator John Perkins.
