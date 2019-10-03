Alaska attorney general says Alaska Hire violates state, federal constitutions

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has written that the Alaska Hire law is unconstitutional.
Clarkson wrote in a memo in response to a question from Gov. Mike Dunleavy that a provision of state law requiring some private employers to hire Alaskans violates both the state and federal constitutions. He said the state should stop enforcing it.
Clarkson wrote in the 11-page document that excluding nonresidents isn’t a legitimate purpose under both constitutions. He noted that both the U.S. and Alaska supreme courts have struck down previous versions of the Alaska Hire laws because the state couldn’t provide a legitimate reason justifying discrimination against nonresidents.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
International Lingít Spelling Bee brings together Alaska Native language learners in JuneauThe spelling bee took place during the Sharing Our Knowledge Conference held in Juneau last month.
-
Public broadcasting stations in Alaska trying to make up for loss of state fundsThe state funding ranged from 7% to 28% of public media stations’ budgets. But the loss could lead to some Alaska stations losing much more federal funding.
-
Burping, steaming volcano serves as nursery for baby sealsNorthern fur seal moms find Bogoslof Island’s rocky beaches perfect for giving birth and mothering pups. But why the seals chose the remote, volatile island over the dozens of other uninhabited Aleutian Islands is unclear.
-
Norwegian Cruise Line execs confirm they want to build another cruise ship berthThe timeline and plans -- or rather, plans for a planning process -- are fuzzy.