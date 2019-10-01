Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, Bustin Out Boutique will preview a mastectomy bra and prosthetic fitting event on First Friday. The library will highlight the Big Read program. The Juneau School District will outline next week’s College and Career Fair. And AWARE will explain about what it means to be an advocate, and how to get trained.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
It’s Election Day in JuneauThis year's election for Juneau Assembly members brings some unintuitive aspects of the city's election codes into play.
-
New JACC newspaper ad sets off debate over campaign messaging days before Juneau electionWhile the sponsors say the New JACC Partnership's full-page ad in the Juneau Empire wasn’t intended to be political, those upset by it feel the ad implied their support for a contentious ballot proposition.
-
As Arctic ice melts, will the Navy return to Adak?With Arctic sea-ice melting, shipping traffic increasing, and shifting defense priorities, the military is weighing whether it wants to return to Alaska’s Bering Sea.
-
Dunleavy wants Alaska lawmakers to approve additional PFDs this fall. Here’s why that’s unlikely.When it comes to how much money should be set aside for PFDs each year, Alaska state lawmakers are still divided. And many of them have sharply different views than Gov. Mike Dunleavy's.