Mastectomy bra and prosthetic fitting event

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, Bustin Out Boutique will preview a mastectomy bra and prosthetic fitting event on First Friday. The library will highlight the Big Read program. The Juneau School District will outline next week’s College and Career Fair. And AWARE will explain about what it means to be an advocate, and how to get trained.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X