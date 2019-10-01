Election night newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

A bonus KTOO News Update from election night, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the capital city. Featuring KTOO reporters Adelyn Baxter and Zoe Grueskin.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy picks top deputy, former oil industry lobbyist to chair state oil watchdogGov. Mike Dunleavy has named Jeremy Price, a former employee and lobbyist for the American Petroleum Institute, to a seat on the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
-
Alaska receives $20M federal grant to support reading skillsThe $20.7 million federal grant will be distributed to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development over five years.
-
Bristol Bay is outgrowing its wastewater infrastructure. Could a fish tax help fix it?The commercial fishing industry puts a lot of strain on Bristol Bay's outdated sewer system. A proposed fisheries business tax is aimed at fixing that problem.
-
Juneau ballot propositions earn mixed support from votersJuneau voters appeared to approve one ballot proposition and reject another in Juneau's municipal election Tuesday. A third proposition was too close to call.