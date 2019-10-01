Alaska receives $20M federal grant to support reading skills

The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development, or DEED, announced Tuesday it will receive $20.7 million from the federal government to support reading skills across the state.
The U.S. Department of Education will distribute the grant over five years, starting with about $4.9 million in the current school year. DEED will then receive about $3.9 million each of the next four years.
According to the state’s education Commissioner Michael Johnson, DEED applied for the grant to support one of the goals in its strategic plan to have all students reading at grade level by the third grade.
The state plans to use the funds to create and implement a literacy program that will include reading coaches for students and specialized training for teachers.
School districts will be able to apply for sub-grants to support reading skills. The state says details on the application process for those sub-grants will be shared in the near future.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Bristol Bay is outgrowing its wastewater infrastructure. Could a fish tax help fix it?The commercial fishing industry puts a lot of strain on Bristol Bay's outdated sewer system. A proposed fisheries business tax is aimed at fixing that problem.
-
It’s Election Day in JuneauThis year's election for Juneau Assembly members brings some unintuitive aspects of the city's election codes into play.
-
New JACC newspaper ad sets off debate over campaign messaging days before Juneau electionWhile the sponsors say the New JACC Partnership's full-page ad in the Juneau Empire wasn’t intended to be political, those upset by it feel the ad implied their support for a contentious ballot proposition.
-
As Arctic ice melts, will the Navy return to Adak?With Arctic sea-ice melting, shipping traffic increasing, and shifting defense priorities, the military is weighing whether it wants to return to Alaska’s Bering Sea.