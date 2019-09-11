Pamyua to play benefit concert in Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 12, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, the Inuit soul music band Pamyua will play live music and preview Thursday night’s concert. Playwright Vera Starbard and director Leslie Ishii will preview their Evening at Egan talk on Friday titled Healing Through Storytelling. We’ll get the details on Capital Brewfest, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview this weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

