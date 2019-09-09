Pamyua to play benefit concert in Juneau

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, Stephen Qacung Blanchet of the Inuit soul music band Pamyua will play live music and preview Thursday night’s concert. We’ll meet the people behind the Juneau Youth Court, and learn how students can get involved. Juneau Alaska Music Matters will give us an update and promote this weekend’s fundraiser cruise to Tracy Arm. And Juneau Gastineau Rotary will highlight free ice skating on Friday, and their annual bulb sale.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

