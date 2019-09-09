Pamyua to play benefit concert in Juneau

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, Stephen Qacung Blanchet of the Inuit soul music band Pamyua will play live music and preview Thursday night’s concert. We’ll meet the people behind the Juneau Youth Court, and learn how students can get involved. Juneau Alaska Music Matters will give us an update and promote this weekend’s fundraiser cruise to Tracy Arm. And Juneau Gastineau Rotary will highlight free ice skating on Friday, and their annual bulb sale.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
The bids are in: Norwegian Cruise Line is apparent high bidder on waterfront propertyIf the sale goes through, the City and Borough of Juneau will have to determine if its long-term goals for waterfront development can be compatible with Norwegian's plans.
-
Patient medevaced from Admiralty Island after explosionThe Coast Guard says a 60-year-old man lost the fingers on his left hand in an explosion in the Hawk Inlet area.
-
Documents appear to show Sarah Palin’s husband wants divorceCourt documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce.
-
Alaska communities used to have plenty of fresh water. Then came severe drought.After an unprecedented summer drought drained reservoirs and wells across Alaska, hundreds of people face immediate water shortages — and lingering questions about the future.