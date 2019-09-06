Newscast – Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

In this newscast:
- NOAA scientists are tracking marine heatwave across millions of square miles of water in the Pacific Ocean.
- A national Muslim civil liberties group has resolved its federal lawsuit against the State of Alaska for providing what it says were insufficient meals to Muslim inmates fasting as part of their faith.
- The Alaska Supreme Court has ordered the state to pay about $100,000 in attorneys’ fees and other costs after losing a legal fight earlier this year over abortion.
- A Southwest Alaska museum has received dozens of ancestral remains to hold until they can be returned to the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor.
Alaska attorney general joins Supreme Court brief arguing transgender discrimination is legalIt’s one of several out-of-state controversies Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has lent the state name to.
With $500,000 in support from Sealaska, landless Alaska Native communities continue push for their own village corporationsThe Southeast Alaska Landless Corporation is crafting a bill that would divide 115,000 acres between five communities.
Ketchikan leaders ponder consequences of Prince Rupert ferry cancellationThe end of the international ferry service link will mean big changes for people trying to get from Southeast Alaska to the North American road system.
-
There’s a new marine heatwave in the Pacific Ocean that looks a lot like ‘The Blob’The new warming trend started in mid-June.