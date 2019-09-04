Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- Trial has begun in Juneau Superior Court for a man accused of killing two people in Juneau over three years ago.
- The Alaska Marine Highway System is ending service to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, at the end of the month over an impasse with U.S. customs agents demanding armed protection in Canada.
- A high-level Alaskan appointee in the Trump administration who pushed to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil leasing is taking a job with an oil company seeking to develop a major project in Alaska.
- Negotiations between the University of Alaska land office and a potential buyer ground to a halt as the result of an escalating trade war between the US and China.
- Another stock in the Bering Sea blue king crab fisheries was just added to the nation’s overfished list.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska’s ferry system to end service to Prince Rupert, British ColumbaThe decision comes due to an impasse with U.S. customs agents demanding armed protection in Canada.
-
Alaska losing $102M in military construction for border wallThe move comes after President Trump declared a national emergency along the southern border in February, saying his executive powers allowed him to shift the funds.
-
West Juneau double homicide trial now underwayLaron Carlton Graham has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Robert Meireis and Elizabeth Tonsmeire in .
-
International organization set to meet in Juneau next weekRepresentatives of more than 30 nations will attend a meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds that is taking place in Juneau next week.