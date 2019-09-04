Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

By September 4, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Trial has begun in Juneau Superior Court for a man accused of killing two people in Juneau over three years ago.
  • The Alaska Marine Highway System is ending service to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, at the end of the month over an impasse with U.S. customs agents demanding armed protection in Canada.
  • A high-level Alaskan appointee in the Trump administration who pushed to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil leasing is taking a job with an oil company seeking to develop a major project in Alaska.
  • Negotiations between the University of Alaska land office and a potential buyer ground to a halt as the result of an escalating trade war between the US and China.
  • Another stock in the Bering Sea blue king crab fisheries was just added to the nation’s overfished list.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X