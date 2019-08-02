Newscast – Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

In this newscast:
- A tentative deal between the state and a striking ferry union could get the Alaska Marine Highway System back up and running as early as this weekend.
- Voters in more than a dozen Alaska towns can now sign the petition to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy, but there are plenty of communities across the state where voters do not have that option right now.
- Pacific walruses have been spotted on shore in northwest Alaska. It’s their earliest appearance to date, and it’s tied to receding sea ice.
- A profile on Tom Ainsworth, the National Weather Service’s chief weather forecaster for Southeast Alaska. Ainsworth retired today.
- Juneau’s Perseverance Theatre removed “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” from its schedule after concerns were raised about its content and cost.
Recent headlines
Gov. Dunleavy has skin cancer removed from foreheadAlaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office announced Friday that biopsies of skin variations removed from his forehead confirmed a basal cell carcinoma, or a mild form of skin cancer.
Across coastal Alaska, Recall Dunleavy campaign gets underwayA statewide effort got underway Thursday seeking to remove Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office. The first step for campaigners is to gather 28,501 signatures to start a recall petition.
Ani DiFranco talks prison music, politics and playing pretendSinger-songwriter Ani DiFranco is the headlining act at the 2019 Salmonfest in Ninilchik. In an interview on KTOO's Juneau Afternoon, she discusses her activism and her new memoir.
Point Lay sees earliest walrus haulout everIt's the earliest walrus haulout since it began happening in 2007, according to the federal agency. The haulouts are associated with declining sea ice due to climate change.