Newscast – Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

By August 2, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A tentative deal between the state and a striking ferry union could get the Alaska Marine Highway System back up and running as early as this weekend.
  • Voters in more than a dozen Alaska towns can now sign the petition to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy, but there are plenty of communities across the state where voters do not have that option right now.
  • Pacific walruses have been spotted on shore in northwest Alaska. It’s their earliest appearance to date, and it’s tied to receding sea ice.
  • A profile on Tom Ainsworth, the National Weather Service’s chief weather forecaster for Southeast Alaska. Ainsworth retired today.
  • Juneau’s Perseverance Theatre removed “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” from its schedule after concerns were raised about its content and cost.
