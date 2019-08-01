Music and Memoirs: An Interview with Ani DiFranco

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, August 2nd, 2019.
We’ll hear about First Friday exhibitions from Juneau Artists Gallery as well as from Coppa. Cycle Alaska will highlight their upcoming events, and we will also get to hear Sheli DeLaney’s interview with activist and musician, Ani DiFranco.
Recent headlines
Stranded by Alaska’s ferry strike, a Juneau pretzel baker is turning a profit in HainesThe original plan was to return to Juneau after the Southeast Alaska State Fair. But with no ferries running, the Peterson's Pretzels truck is stuck in Haines. And business is booming.
Northern Dynasty stock jumps after EPA withdraws proposed Pebble restrictionsThe company responsible for the proposed Pebble Mine saw a 60% surge in share price Tuesday. The surge comes on the heels of a recent EPA decision favorable to the project's development.
Potential coffee shop robbery turns into car chase after barista fires warning shotJuneau police say a man walked up to The Grind coffee shop around 4:18 a.m. Wednesday and told the barista he was going to rob her. As he returned from getting a wrench out of his car, she fired a warning shot into the air.
Politico: Science ‘trampled’ as Interior hurries toward ANWR lease saleThe magazine Politico has obtained leaked documents suggesting the Department of the Interior has altered the work of at least two agency scientists as it presses to finish the environmental reviews on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.