Music and Memoirs: An Interview with Ani DiFranco

 

No Walls and the Recurring Dream: A Memoir by Ani Difranco (photo courtesy of righteousbabe.com)

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, August 2nd, 2019.

We’ll hear about First Friday exhibitions from Juneau Artists Gallery as well as from Coppa. Cycle Alaska will highlight their upcoming events, and we will also get to hear Sheli DeLaney’s interview with activist and musician, Ani DiFranco.

