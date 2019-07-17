Prince of Denmark, and Dessert!

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Theater in the Rough will tell us all about their production of Hamlet, now playing, including their special event Hamlet for Dessert. The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida will be here to highlight the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of their youth program, Boys Run (I toowu klatseen). Renewable Juneau will give us the details of their carbon offset fund, and we’ll get the scoop on this weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings on Arts Up
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
