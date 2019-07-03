Juneau Afternoon July 4th and July 5th

The KTOO Public Media offices will be closed for the 4th and 5th of July. Tune in to KTOO 104.3 on Thursday, July 4th at 3:00 p.m. for the 2019 edition of Politics Takes a Holiday by the hilarious Capitol Steps. On Friday, catch the newest episode of Bullseye with Jesse Thorn.

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM this Thursday and Friday, please enjoy an hour of Folk Alley.

Juneau Afternoon resumes its summer schedule on Wednesday July 10.

Make sense of the news For an insightful (and entertaining) weekly recap of the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – the free news email from KTOO Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.