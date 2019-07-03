Juneau Afternoon July 4th and July 5th

The KTOO Public Media offices will be closed for the 4th and 5th of July. Tune in to KTOO 104.3 on Thursday, July 4th at 3:00 p.m. for the 2019 edition of Politics Takes a Holiday by the hilarious Capitol Steps. On Friday, catch the newest episode of Bullseye with Jesse Thorn.
From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM this Thursday and Friday, please enjoy an hour of Folk Alley.
Juneau Afternoon resumes its summer schedule on Wednesday July 10.
Recent headlines
Juneau residents asked to conserve water as dry conditions persistThe conservation notice applies to residents from Lemon Creek to Tee Harbor, including all of the Mendenhall Valley, who get their drinking water from the Salmon Creek Reservoir water station.
Juneau police investigate body found in Mendenhall Valley backyardJuneau police confirmed that authorities are investigating a dead body discovered in the Mendenhall Valley. The deceased man has not been identified, and the cause of death is still under investigation.
Independence Day fireworks shows canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River, WrangellFireworks shows have been canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River and Wrangell due to extreme dry weather. Juneau's public fireworks show will still take place as planned on Wednesday night, according to Juneau officials.
Updated: Anchorage wildfire forces evacuationsThe Campbell Park Fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew to 15 acres, causing a small evacuation effort. By about 8 p.m, an Anchorage official said crews were confident they had the fire largely under control.