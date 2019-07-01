From permafrost to polar bears, draft report evaluates Alaska gasline’s environmental impact

The federal agency leading the environmental review of the Alaska LNG project has released a nearly 3800-page draft report on its potential impacts.
Staff at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, have been working in tandem with nine other federal agencies, including the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop the report since 2017 when the state’s gasline corporation filed for a permit to build the $43 billion project.
That’s when the state’s gasline corporation filed for its federal permit to build the $43 billion project. The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation plans to pipe natural gas more than 800 miles from the North Slope to Nikiski, where it would be liquefied and then shipped off to customers.
Staff at the federal agency found that the Alaska LNG project would have significant impacts on permafrost, wetlands and forest, and that it would likely cause problems for the Central Arctic Caribou Herd. Constructing and operating the project would likely affect six federally listed species, including Cook Inlet beluga whales and polar bears. They also said the project could negatively affect housing and public services in some areas.
But they also concluded that the project would have a positive impact on state and local economies.
If everything stays on schedule, the federal commission could vote on the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation’s application by June 2020.
If built, it would be one of the largest LNG projects in the world. But along with final federal approval — the state’s project needs customers, investors and financing to be viable.
That federal agency will take public comments on its draft environmental review through October 3rd. The agency will hold public meetings in Alaska to go over the report, but it has not yet announced the dates or locations.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau man dies after being stabbed with filet knifeOfficers responding to a 911 call in mid-Juneau found 61-year-old Gregory Wade Bowen bleeding from a stab wound in his abdomen. He was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
-
Alaska state budget vetoes reduce funding for homeless shelters and servicesAnchorage homeless shelters and services are bracing for cutbacks and closures after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced hundreds of millions of dollars in line-item state budget vetoes Friday.
-
Governor vetoes funding for Ocean Rangers cruise ship inspectorsFunding for Alaska’s on-board cruise ship inspectors has been eliminated by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Ocean Rangers program was created by a ballot initiative and is paid for by cruise ship passengers.
-
Juneau haziness on Sunday due to Alaskan and Canadian wildfires"We just had a continuous northerly flow from that direction and the smoke just finally permeated into the northern part of the panhandle at the higher altitudes," Brian Bezenek of the Juneau office of the National Weather Service.