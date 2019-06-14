Gardentalk – Why a mulch is useful for your yard and garden

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski explains that a mulch or a non-living ground cover can inhibit weed growth, conserve moisture and provide a more aesthetically-pleasing surface than just bare soil between your trees and shrubs.
Buyarski recommends a first layer of a heavy-duty, woven, porous landscaping fabric. That can be topped with bark, woods chips or gravel. He also uses a lot of cardboard as the first layer, which adds nutrients when it slowly breaks down into the soil after a year or two.
Do you have a garden question for Ed? Fill out the form below, and he’ll answer your question in an upcoming segment.
Listen to past episodes and subscribe to the podcast on the “Gardentalk” page, so you’ll never have to worry about missing Thursday’s live radio broadcasts.
Recent headlines
-
“Pretty unbelievable,” says Kotlik hunter who helped document recent spike in seal deathsHarold Okitkun counted 18 dead seals north of Kotlik -- a number he says he’s never seen or heard of other people in the village seeing.
-
Why Alaska fishers are mailing corks to MurkowskiBristol Bay fishers who oppose the Pebble Mine are adding an unusual task to their preseason chores: They’re writing messages on cork floats and mailing them to Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
-
Dunleavy calls for round two in Wasilla after Alaska Legislature adjourns first special sessionUpdate to this story: House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says legislators are reviewing their options regarding the location of the special session.
-
From NYC to Sitka, this Alaskan is taking on nuclear disarmamentJuneau resident Shelby Surdyk recently attended a nuclear nonproliferation conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York. For next year, she's helping to organize a youth conference in Sitka.