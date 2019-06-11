The long road to nuclear disarmament

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday June 12, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons will be a topic of discussion as we sit down with an attendee of the United Nations’ 2019 NPT PrepCom. We’ll also hear all about the STARs of Perseverance Theater, and Southeast Alaska Land Trust will tell us how we can run Wild for Conservation. Alaska Legacy Partners will tell us their plans for the Mendenhall Business Park.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

