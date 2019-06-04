New book explores history of salmon canneries in Southeast

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday June 5, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, we’ll meet the author of a new book called Tin Can Country: Southeast Alaska’s Historic Salmon Canneries. NOAA Meterologists will update us on what to expect this June in Juneau on our segment Weather Wednesday! The Juneau Sympony will be here to give us the details about this weekend’s concert, Boston Pops Salute, and we’ll hear from the City Museum about events happening this First Friday.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

