New book explores history of salmon canneries in Southeast

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday June 5, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, we’ll meet the author of a new book called Tin Can Country: Southeast Alaska’s Historic Salmon Canneries. NOAA Meterologists will update us on what to expect this June in Juneau on our segment Weather Wednesday! The Juneau Sympony will be here to give us the details about this weekend’s concert, Boston Pops Salute, and we’ll hear from the City Museum about events happening this First Friday.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Juneau Assembly passes city budget as state budget impacts loomThe city's budget maintains the same level of services and operations from the previous year. But the Alaska Legislature’s ongoing special session leaves several things up in the air.
A stretch of the Denali Park Road sits atop a creeping landslide. And it’s picking up speed.Officials are studying whether the existing path of the park's 92-mile road can be spared from a creeping landslide. Scientists say it could be a preview of Denali’s future as permafrost thaws.
Red Carpet Concert: Burnt Down House, ‘Weary Bones’Homer bluegrass band Burnt Down House shared a song during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.
Bill would provide $1,600 dividends, with aim of growing permanent fundGov. Mike Dunleavy said Monday he would veto the Senate bill. He supports following the traditional PFD formula set in 1982.