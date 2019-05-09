Midnight Oil Bonus Episode: The Neighbors

Alaska is on the verge of a new oil boom — and the village of Nuiqsut is right in the middle. Oil development is affecting Nuiqsut more than any other indigenous community in Alaska. And the village faces tough choices. How do you maintain a way of life when the oil industry is knocking on your door?
Recent headlines
Why is the US so far behind in the Arctic? Clues emerge at congressional hearing.Retired Adm. Thad Allen, a former Coast Guard commandant, says the country needs to wake up to the strategic importance of the Arctic Ocean and commit more resources to the region.
Alaska House passes sweeping crime billHouse Bill 49 would mark the third time the Legislature changed major provisions of the controversial criminal justice law known as Senate Bill 91.
In Utqiaġvik, temperatures are warmer, and the ice is changing. What does that mean for whalers?"I think it was a little more stable, and there was a little bit more assurance that the ice you were on was not going to disintegrate on you that easy," says whaling captain Gordon Brower.
As memories of the Exxon Valdez fade, a plea to Congress to retain the lessons learnedA group of Alaskans traveled to Washington, D.C., to ask lawmakers to renew the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund. Congress allowed the law to expire last year.