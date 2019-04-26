Someone took a sack of crap through Juneau airport security

According to the Transportation Security Administration, screening equipment flagged a “large organic mass” in the traveler’s carry-on on April 15. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that can mean explosives.
“The TSA officers opened the bag, they saw the moose poop inside,” Farbstein said after talking with the local officers. “And the passenger told the TSA officers that he collects this and likes to present it, ‘For politicians and their bleep policies.’”
They sent him and his sack on their way. Farbstein said it didn’t warrant an incident report, but it was shared with the TSA social media team, which spun out pun-filled posts on Instagram and Twitter. Those posts had a few misleading details about the passenger’s motivation, in service of humor and a teachable moment.
Mondays can really stink. After a weekend of relaxation, the first day back at work can be hard to deal with. Here’s a nugget of wisdom to help get you through the day: “Monday is the day where the slate from the previous week is wiped clean; It is a day of new beginnings.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our team at Juneau International Airport (JNU) recently dealt with “nuggets” of a different variety when examining a passenger’s carry-on bag. Upon inspection, a large organic mass turned out to be a bag of moose nuggets (or feces, droppings, excrements, etc.) that the passenger was taking home from their Alaskan adventure. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While TSA has no policies that would prevent you from traveling with a bag of animal poo, we would strongly suggest that you check with your airline on their policies. Several carriers do have rules in place to avoid smelly situations aboard their planes. Besides, having to leave your souvenirs behind would really stink. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travel #traveling #traveltips #aviationlife #Juneau #Alaska #OnlyInAlaska
“TSA actually will screen just about anything people bring to the checkpoint,” Farbstein said. “But it is smart — and if it’s more on the unusual side — to check with an airline to see if they have any limits or restrictions as it relates to what it is you want to bring.”
We can’t be certain, but it sounds like the same guy who was handing out baggies of moose nuggets on the steps of the Capitol building that same day. Anchorage Daily News reporter James Brooks tweeted some photos of that.
This protester is on the steps of the #akleg pic.twitter.com/s8RJFlourL
— James Brooks (@AK_OK) April 15, 2019
The man was protesting Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget.
