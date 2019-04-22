Paying Dividends, Episode 5: The Senate’s Turn

The Alaska State House of Representatives has passed the budget. Now, it’s the Senate’s turn. Senators have to decide how much to cut from public schools and health care, the ferry system and the University of Alaska. Where do leading senators stand and what do they see happening next?

Andrew Kitchenman shares what he’s been hearing at the state capitol. And Nat Herz reports on how Alaskans are responding to the differences between what Gov. Dunleavy said about the budget when he was campaigning last year and the budget he has proposed.

