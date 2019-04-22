Paying Dividends, Episode 5: The Senate’s Turn

The Alaska State House of Representatives has passed the budget. Now, it’s the Senate’s turn. Senators have to decide how much to cut from public schools and health care, the ferry system and the University of Alaska. Where do leading senators stand and what do they see happening next?
Andrew Kitchenman shares what he’s been hearing at the state capitol. And Nat Herz reports on how Alaskans are responding to the differences between what Gov. Dunleavy said about the budget when he was campaigning last year and the budget he has proposed.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska pot shops look ahead to on-site consumptionThe state’s Marijuana Control Board is now accepting applications for on-site consumption, despite uncertainty stemming from recent board appointees.
-
Maine governor approves extradition of accused UAF cold case killer to AlaskaThe governor of Maine has signed a warrant allowing the extradition of a man accused of a rape and murder 26 years ago in Fairbanks.
-
Alaska DOT considering proposal for Berners Bay ferry terminalRecords show state officials are exploring adding a second Juneau ferry terminal 30 miles north of the Auke Bay terminal to shorten travel time.
-
Fairbanks mayor hires city’s first female police chiefAnchorage police Lt. Nancy Reeder has accepted Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly’s offer to serve as the city’s new police chief.