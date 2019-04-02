UA president recommends discontinuing education courses at UAA, amid accreditation loss

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen, in a recommendation he will present to the UA Board of Regents meeting on April 8, recommends that the board discontinue the seven initial licensure programs for the University of Alaska Anchorage’s education department, effective September of this year.

Non-initial licensure programs at UAA which are currently accredited — like the master’s in educational leadership — would be discontinued in July 2020.

On Jan. 11, UAA was informed that its education department lost the national accreditation for its initial licensure programs from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, or CAEP. In its review, CAEP found that UAA failed four of the five categories it was being assessed in.

Under Johnsen’s recommendation, UAA education classes would be discontinued on Sept. 1, and Anchorage students would have to take education courses with instructors from the University of Alaska Fairbanks or University of Alaska Southeast, both of which have accredited education departments. UA spokeswoman Robbie Graham said that may involve having UAS and UAF professors teach at the UAA campus, but it’s too early in the process to be certain of the logistics just yet.

The decision of whether or not to allow UAA to pursue re-accreditation of its education department is up to the UA Board of Regents.

Johnsen couldn’t be reached for comment before publication of this story.

This is a developing story.