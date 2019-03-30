Judge blocks Trump administration move to undo Obama ban on Arctic oil leasing

A judge has ruled in favor of environmental groups in their effort to block the Trump administration’s push to re-open large portions of Arctic waters to oil drilling.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason, in an opinion released late Friday, said President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by issuing an executive order in 2017 that reopened large parts of the Beaufort and Chukchi seas to offshore oil leasing. Former President Barack Obama had protected those areas from development in his second term.

The decision once again puts the vast majority of the Arctic Ocean and parts of the Atlantic off-limits to oil development. The Interior Department had been moving forward with an effort to hold oil lease sales in the Arctic Ocean as soon as this year.

The Trump administration can appeal the decision.

The lawsuit hinged on a single line in the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which governs offshore leasing: “The President of the United States may, from time to time, withdraw from disposition any of the unleased lands of the outer Continental Shelf.”

Environmental groups argued that that language gave presidents the power to withdraw offshore areas from oil development, but not the other way around. The Trump administration argued that the language gives the president implied authority to put offshore areas back on the table.

Gleason ruled in favor of the environmental groups’ interpretation.

“Had Congress intended to grant the President revocation authority, it could have done so explicitly,” Gleason wrote in her decision.

Erik Grafe, a lead attorney with Earthjustice who helped argue the case, celebrated the outcome, saying it reaffirms that the U.S. is a “nation of laws.”

Gleason’s decision was the second one she released Friday in favor of environmental groups. In a different lawsuit, she rejected a Trump administration effort to facilitate construction of a road through a national wildlife refuge on the Alaska Peninsula.

This is a developing story — check back for updates. Reporter Nat Herz contributed.