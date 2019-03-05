Youth leadership, basketball, and A Tribe Called Red

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Goldbelt Heritage Foundation will preview their youth leadership and basketball gathering, and A Tribe Called Red concert.
Wildlife Wednesdays will highlight their program about carnivores in the sub-Arctic. The City Museum will illuminate the 12 x 12 community art exhibit, and introduce us to gardener and writer Corinne Conlon. And the Alaska Design Forum will present Tokyo-based architects known for their boldness of vision.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Featured image by Matt Barnes Photography, courtesy of A Tribe Called Red.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska state officials propose elder-care facility rate increasesState officials are proposing rate increases of between 40 percent and nearly 140 percent for residents of Alaska's state-supported elder-care facilities, according to health department documents.
-
Facing cuts, Juneau Assembly urges Legislature to build a better budgetThe city says it will lose an estimated $7.8 million in funding next fiscal year from the cuts proposed in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget.
-
Winter storms flood houses in Y-K DeltaFebruary storms aren’t unusual in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, but the amount of rain and flooding is. The combination has caused some damage for two communities in the region.
-
Search team investigates potential piece of missing Guardian Flight planeAccording to a Guardian Flight Facebook post, a search team recently located a large object in Frederick Sound that they think could be part of the missing aircraft.