Youth leadership, basketball, and A Tribe Called Red

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Goldbelt Heritage Foundation will preview their youth leadership and basketball gathering, and A Tribe Called Red concert.

Wildlife Wednesdays will highlight their program about carnivores in the sub-Arctic. The City Museum will illuminate the 12 x 12 community art exhibit, and introduce us to gardener and writer Corinne Conlon. And the Alaska Design Forum will present Tokyo-based architects known for their boldness of vision.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Featured image by Matt Barnes Photography, courtesy of A Tribe Called Red.