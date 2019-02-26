Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

By February 26, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Congress today passed a massive public lands bill sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski. It includes a provision to help Alaska Native veterans of the Vietnam era by allowing them to select up to 160 acres of land. But critics predict a land grab.
  • Gov. Dunleavy wants to sell the Mt. Edgecumbe High School Aquatics Center — before the brand new $26M facility has even opened to the public.
  • Ketchikan, Petersburg and Wrangell’s sources of hydropower are at extremely low levels. The communities will gradually dip into their lake reserves when needed.
0

Recent headlines

X