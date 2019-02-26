Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- Congress today passed a massive public lands bill sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski. It includes a provision to help Alaska Native veterans of the Vietnam era by allowing them to select up to 160 acres of land. But critics predict a land grab.
- Gov. Dunleavy wants to sell the Mt. Edgecumbe High School Aquatics Center — before the brand new $26M facility has even opened to the public.
- Ketchikan, Petersburg and Wrangell’s sources of hydropower are at extremely low levels. The communities will gradually dip into their lake reserves when needed.
Recent headlines
Sitka senator opposes Dunleavy’s plan to sell new aquatics centerGov. Michael Dunleavy proposes selling off a brand-new aquatics center in Sitka. But Sitka Sen. Bert Stedman opposes the idea: “They can sell the pool with me in it when they sell the governor’s mansion with him in it.”
Dunleavy opens door to megaprojects with administrative orderDunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says the change doesn’t mean the governor is making any of the projects a priority, but it sends a message.
Plan to eliminate Power Cost Equalization Fund meets resistanceSenators reviewing Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s budget proposal say there’s value in keeping a fund that’s intended to equalize the cost of supplying power to rural Alaska.
Dunleavy disbands Alaska climate response teamAlaska Republican Gov. Michael Dunleavy has formally disbanded the task force formed by his predecessor to guide the state's response to global warming.