Newscast – Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- An exchange program brings students from majority Muslim countries to Juneau and Sitka,
- Juneau’s tourism industry gets advice on handling growth from Iceland,
- and a judge denies a challenge from a man convicted of murdering a woman in Tenakee more than a decade ago.
Recent headlines
-
Can Bethel afford the costs of climate change?The costs from dealing with climate change are starting to become more visible in Bethel, a hub town for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. There are also costs to the region’s lifestyle.
-
High school students get a close look at state government during a busy weekHigh school students from across Alaska were at the Capitol this month to see for themselves how state government works. As it turned out, they were there at an especially busy time.
-
Judge rejects claim that attorneys botched trial in Tenakee Springs homicide caseJames Harmon, convicted of murder and sexual assault in 2005, claimed inadequate or insufficient representation by public defenders. But a judge recently wrote that Harmon failed to prove any of his claims.
-
Avalanche advisory issued Friday for JuneauAccording to the city's emergency programs manager, there’s potential for large avalanches on Mount Juneau due to roughly two feet of new snow and high winds expected Friday afternoon.