Newscast – Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

  • An exchange program brings students from majority Muslim countries to Juneau and Sitka,
  • Juneau’s tourism industry gets advice on handling growth from Iceland,
  • and a judge denies a challenge from a man convicted of murdering a woman in Tenakee more than a decade ago.
