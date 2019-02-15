Dunleavy offers Alaska National Guard support to Trump’s emergency declaration

Gov. Michael Dunleavy issued a short video statement Friday offering the state’s support to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

“Today, I notified the White House that Alaska and our National Guard, if called upon, stand ready to support the national security crisis on the U.S. southern border,” Dunleavy said. “While the southern border may seem far away and distant, this crisis is real, and a potential threat to every American, including Alaskans. I look forward to our congressional delegation, and Alaskans, joining me in support of the president’s mission to secure our borders.”

Trump issued the declaration to build a border wall earlier Friday.