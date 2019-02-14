Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska House of Representatives has a new speaker and can officially begin its work.
  • Governor Michael Dunleavy’s power to reduce Alaska’s budget only goes so far.
  • Proposed budget cuts to the state’s Department of Corrections includes a plan to send 500 inmates to prisons outside of Alaska.
  • The governor’s proposed cut of $134 million would require drastic actions, says University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen.
0

Recent headlines

X