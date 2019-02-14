After a month of deadlock, Edgmon selected as Alaska House speaker

The Alaska House of Representatives has a new speaker and can officially begin its work. Rep. Bryce Edgmon of Dillingham will again be the speaker. This ends a 31-day stalemate that blocked legislative work.

Edgmon said there’s a lot of work to do.

“I think we can pick up where we left off and make up for lost time, and really focus on what truly is the responsibility in front of us, which is a fiscally sustainable budget and a budget that Alaskans will not only be proud of, but a budget that also accommodates all of the needs and essential services that are important to our constituencies, but to the state as a whole,” Edgmon said.

Edgmon recently changed his party affiliation from Democratic to unaffiliated.

Anchorage Republicans Chuck Kopp and Jennifer Johnston joined all 19 members of the mostly-Democratic coalition in voting for Edgmon. They said they took the vote to allow the House to move forward.

This story will be updated.

