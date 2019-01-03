Watch live: Alaska Supreme Court hears election recount case

The Alaska Supreme Court is meeting in Anchorage Friday morning to hear arguments in Kathryn Dodge’s case against state election officials and her election opponent.

Dodge, a Democrat from Fairbanks, is contesting the outcome of the recount in her House District 1 election. Election officials’ final count put Dodge one vote behind Bart LeBon, her Republican opponent in that race. A Superior Court judge has recommended the high court uphold the state Division of Elections’ count.

This is a three-way case: Dodge versus the state and versus Bart LeBon and the state Republican Party. The court has set aside 20 minutes for each side.

The case has statewide implications because neither caucus in the Alaska House of Representatives has a clear majority; therefore no one has clear control of House. More immediately, it has also limited the House’s ability to organize and prepare for the upcoming legislative session, which begins in Jan. 15.

Come back to this post for a live video stream beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.