Coming Soon: Paying Dividends

When he was on the campaign trail, Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy promised to pay Permanent Fund dividends of more than $6,000. And now, he’s trying to making good on that promise. But delivering on that promise isn’t going to be simple. It might not even be possible. Paying Dividends, a new podcast from KTOO and Alaska Public Media will follow along with the legislative session as this high stakes debate plays out in Juneau.

