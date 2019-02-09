Coming Soon: Paying Dividends

When he was on the campaign trail, Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy promised to pay Permanent Fund dividends of more than $6,000. And now, he’s trying to making good on that promise. But delivering on that promise isn’t going to be simple. It might not even be possible. Paying Dividends, a new podcast from KTOO and Alaska Public Media will follow along with the legislative session as this high stakes debate plays out in Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Data suggests opioid-related overdose deaths in Alaska downPreliminary numbers indicate the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Alaska fell between 2017 and 2018. The director of the state Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention says "something's working" but says there is more work to do.
-
Investors are backing Southeast’s largest oyster farmsThe largest ever oyster farms in Southeast Alaska could be coming soon. Silver Bay Seafoods wants to lease 182 acres of seafloor in Sitka Sound. The state sees potential for a thriving industry, but local reception has been cool.
-
Hearing concludes regarding French’s fate at head of state oil and gas watchdog agencyA three-day public hearing ended Friday regarding Gov. Mike Dunleavy's bid to remove Hollis French from his position as chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
-
State turns psychiatric hospital management to private firmThe Department of Health and Social Services commissioner announced Friday he assumed management of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute in Anchorage and immediately contracted with Wellpath Recovery Solutions to manage the facility, with oversight from the state.