Newscast – Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

By January 18, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s Congressional delegation doesn’t join in a bipartisan measure to maintain sanctions against Putin allied companies,
  • Yellowknife air traffic controllers send Juneau’s air traffic controllers pizza during the federal shutdown, and
  • Haines health and law enforcement officials wrestle with involuntary commitments with inadequate facilities.
0

Recent headlines

X