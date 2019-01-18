Newscast – Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s Congressional delegation doesn’t join in a bipartisan measure to maintain sanctions against Putin allied companies,
- Yellowknife air traffic controllers send Juneau’s air traffic controllers pizza during the federal shutdown, and
- Haines health and law enforcement officials wrestle with involuntary commitments with inadequate facilities.
