Juneau’s new lawmakers are ready to take on the Legislature

The 2019 Alaska legislative session begins Tuesday, and for all three of Juneau’s lawmakers it will be the first day of a new job.

Right out of the gate, incoming Sen. Jesse Kiehl and Reps. Sara Hannan and Andi Story will face an unorganized Alaska House of Representatives as lawmakers continue to figure out what a majority there will look like.

All three of Juneau’s legislators are Democrats. Kiehl will join the Senate minority.

But for Hannan and Story in the House, the majority that ends up coming together may not fall along party lines.

Story said that may be for the best.

“We’re going to have to find a way to organize and work together, where we’re focused more on getting the work done and not so much on what party you’re from. So I’d like to think we’ve all realized that,” Story said.

They’ll also work with a brand new administration.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget includes a $1.6 billion deficit, signaling major cuts to come.

Hannan said she does not think the state can cut much further without impacting critical services. She’s also not a fan of privatizing government services like prisons.

“The biggest draws on the budget are in services that we have to continue to serve: education, health and social services, prisons. Those are very expensive services to deliver, and in no scenario do we get rid of them,” Hannan said.

All three lawmakers said a sustainable state spending plan will be their number one priority.

Kiehl said he views the Legislature’s controversial decision to draw from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings last session as the best path forward right now.

“We are at a juncture where the state has started to make a transition away from oil paying for absolutely everything. In the long run, for us to have an Alaska that people wanna live in, we’re going to need to use some of those earnings. I think we also need to protect the dividend,” Kiehl said.

Kiehl is taking over the helm from his former boss Dennis Egan. He also worked for Egan’s predecessor, Kim Elton.

He said he plans to merge what he learned from their legislative styles for his tenure in the Senate.

“No matter how strongly you feel about an issue, in the end you do have to work with your colleagues. So it’s important not to make anybody the demon, not to make anybody the boogeyman,” he said. “Working with people just collegially, and making friends wherever you can, I think is good for our region.”

Kiehl will serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Neither Hannan nor Story know their committee assignments yet. Both have backgrounds in education and also mentioned an interest in serving on the House Labor & Commerce Committee. That will ultimately be up to House leadership — whoever that ends up being.